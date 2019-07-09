Shell evacuates staff on U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of approaching storm

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Tuesday evacuated non-essential staff from four oil and gas platforms in the eastern U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of an approaching storm.

The European oil major said it expects minimal impacts to operations as a result of the weather disturbance. It has reduced staff on the Appomattox, Mars, Olympus and Ursa platforms and reduced production by about 2,535 barrels per day (bpd) on its Mars and Olympus platforms.