Tropical depression Eight forms in Gulf of Mexico, U.S. NHC says

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, where it is likely to move northwest during the next two days to make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The depression, packing maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph), is about 530 miles (855 km) east-southeast of Port O’Connor in Texas, the Miami-based forecaster said, adding it could strengthen into a tropical storm within about a day.