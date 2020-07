A girl covers her face from strong winds as her family members watch high swells from Hurricane Hanna from a jetty in Galveston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, has weakened to a tropical storm over Southern Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

“Although Hanna is now a tropical storm, heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge, dangerous surf and isolated tornadoes remain a threat from this system,” NHC said.