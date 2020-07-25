NHC says hurricane Hanna getting closer to South Texas coast

A satellite image shows Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Hanna, which became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season on Saturday morning, was getting closer to the South Texas coast in the afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hanna was located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) South East of Corpus Christi in Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across parts of Southern Texas and Northeastern Mexico, the NHC said, adding the rains could result in “life-threatening floods”.