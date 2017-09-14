More than 80 people likely killed in Texas due to Harvey: governor

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - More than 80 people were likely killed in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, which struck the state about three weeks ago and brought record flooding to the Houston area, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday.

“We have a report in that there are 82 deaths,” Abbott told a news conference, adding the state is waiting on confirmation from local officials to make sure the deaths are storm-related.

Local officials have previously said there were about 60 deaths from the storm that made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25 and was the strongest hurricane to hit the state in more than 50 years.

Nearly 140,000 homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the storm and flooding, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Abbott has previously said damage estimates were at about $180 billion, which would make it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

Abbott said there were about 5,250 people still living in shelters and the state was working with federal authorities to rebuild homes and businesses.