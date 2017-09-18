Exxon Beaumont refinery may restart most units this week – sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp may restart most of the production units at its 362,300 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont refinery in Texas, by the end of this week, said sources familiar with plant operations on Sunday.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker said restart activities were progressing at the Beaumont refinery, which was shut down on Aug. 30 after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas.

The refinery’s two crude distillation units restarted on Friday, sources told Reuters. The refinery has also restarted its 40,000 bpd diesel hydrotreater.

Exxon restarted the 65,000 bpd hydrocracking unit on Sunday, said energy industry intelligence service Genscape.

The refinery’s 45,000 bpd coking unit is expected to achieve full-production level by the last week of September.

Crude distillation units refine crude oil as it comes into the refinery and provide hydrocarbon feedstock for all other production units.

Hydrotreaters remove sulfur from motor fuels in compliance with U.S. environmental regulations.

Cokers convert residual crude into motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.