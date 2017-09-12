Shell restarting Deer Park, Texas, JV refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its 325,700 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday night, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Shell was restarting the 270,000 bpd DU-2 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday night, the sources said. DU-2 is the larger of two CDUs at the refinery. Shell shut the Deer Park refinery on Aug. 27 because of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey.
A Shell spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday night. The company had said on Friday restart activities were beginning at the refinery.
Shell began preparing DU-2 for restart on Sept. 4, the same sources had told Reuters earlier last week.
CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and supply hydrocarbon feedstock to other production units.
Deer Park is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL], or Pemex, Mexico’s national oil company.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Tom Hogue