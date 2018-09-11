FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Helene to begin weakening Tuesday night: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Helene is expected to begin weakening gradually on Tuesday night, and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The hurricane is currently about 1,550 miles (2,495 km) south-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km/h), the NHC added.

Helene is turning north-westward over the cooler waters of the Eastern Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

