September 12, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Hurricane Helene seen weakening to storm near Azores on Thursday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline in Sept. 12 story to clarify Helene was forecast to weaken to storm, and had not already weakened.)

(Reuters) - Hurricane Helene is forecast to gradually weaken over the next couple of days and may become a tropical storm on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Helene was located about 1,285 miles (2,065 km) south-southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

