September 13, 2018 / 2:59 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Hurricane Helene seen weakening to tropical storm Thursday

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Helene continued to weaken in the Atlantic and was expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Helene was located about 1,225 miles (1,975 kms) south-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kmh), the Miami based weather forecaster said.

Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of Helene, the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

