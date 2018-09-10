FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Hurricane Helene, west of Cape Verde, forecast to strengthen next 12-24 hours: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Helene is expected to strengthen during the next 12 to 24 hours, but gradual weakening should begin after that, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Helene is about 475 miles (765 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour(165 km/h), the NHC said.

“A continued west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through late Tuesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

