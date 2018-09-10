FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 10, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Helene to become major hurricane by Monday night over tropical Atlantic: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Helene is strengthening quickly over the tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 375 miles (600 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands and its maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 miles per hour (165 km/h) with higher gusts, the NHC added.

“Steady weakening is forecast to begin by late Tuesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.