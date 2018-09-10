Helene to become major hurricane by Monday night over tropical Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Helene is strengthening quickly over the tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 375 miles (600 km) west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands and its maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 miles per hour (165 km/h) with higher gusts, the NHC added.

“Steady weakening is forecast to begin by late Tuesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.