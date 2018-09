(Reuters) - Hurricane Helene was gradually weakening and may become a tropical storm by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Helene was located about 1,470 miles (2,370 km) south-southwest of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km per hour), the NHC said.

The storm is moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), the NHC said.