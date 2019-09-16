Humberto strengthens into a hurricane: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Humberto has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen further during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located about 785 miles (1,260 km) west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Interests in and around Bermuda should monitor the progress of Humberto,” the NHC added.