(Reuters) - Hurricane Humberto has strengthened and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Humberto was located about 670 miles (1080 km) West of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), according to the latest advisory bit.ly/2NgbWid issued by the Miami-based weather forecaster.