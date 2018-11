(Reuters) - Almost 200,000 homes and businesses in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan were without power on Monday during a major snowstorm, local power companies said.

Earlier in the day, Exelon Corp’s (EXC.N) Commonwealth Edison utility, which serves northern Illinois, said the storm had affected about 334,000 customers.

The storm is expected to drop about 6-10 inches (15.2-25.4 cm) of wet snow with wind gusts of up to 50 miles (80.5 km) per hour.