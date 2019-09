HOUSTON (Reuters) - Ship pilots stopped moving vessels along the Beaumont, Texas, Ship Channel due to severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, said the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday.

Imelda, officially downgraded to a tropical depression, dumped 24 inches (61 CM) of rain on east Texas is the past 24 hours, closing Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont refinery and chemical plant.