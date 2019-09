(Reuters) - Atlantic tropical storm Imelda made landfall near Freeport, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The tropical storm is located about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Galveston, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles-per-hour (65 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

“Heavy rainfall and threat of flash flooding will spread inland,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.