Exxon may shut Beaumont, Texas refinery due to flooding : sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp may shut the 369,024 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery because of flooding, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Exxon has told non-essential workers to not report for work at the Beaumont refining and chemical plant complex on Thursday morning, the sources said.

An Exxon spokesman did not have information immediately available about operations in Beaumont on Thursday morning.

The Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL], Total SA and Valero Energy Corp refineries in nearby Port Arthur, Texas, were operating normally on Thursday morning, sources familiar with operations at those plants said.

Valero has told non-essential personnel to not come in to work at the 335,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery on Thursday, the sources said.

The 225,500 bpd Total refinery was hard hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, having its power knocked out.

The 607,000 bpd Motiva refinery is the largest in the United States.