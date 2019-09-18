Houston-area refineries run through tropical storm: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Refineries in the Houston area remained in operation through the first night of Tropical Storm Imelda’s passage across southeast Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Imelda, downgraded to a tropical depression, was slowly moving north with its center located in Houston’s northwestern suburbs, but the storm was dumping rain as far east as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Eight refineries in Houston, Texas City and Sweeny can process a combined 2.5 million bpd of crude oil, equal to 13.6% of national refining capacity.

Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery on the eastern edge of Houston’s suburbs operated normally overnight, said company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry.

Imelda is expected to continue dropping rain over southeast Texas, with amounts between 2 and 4 inches (5-10 cm) per hour, through Thursday, according to weather forecasters.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 340,000 bpd joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery had no problems overnight and restarted a distillate hydrotreater, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Phillips 66’s 265,000 bpd Sweeny, Texas, refinery operated normally during Imelda’s passage, said company spokesman Joe Gannon.

Operations were also normal at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776 bpd Houston refinery, said spokeswoman Patricia Shieh-Lance.