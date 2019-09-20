Ships resume guiding vessels to Beaumont, Texas: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pilots resumed steering vessels along the ship channel to Beaumont, Texas, on Friday, one day after they stopped guiding vessels through the waterway connecting the Beaumont and Port Arthur refining hubs with the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship movements continued with some restrictions along a portion of the Houston Ship Channel because of strong currents from the San Jacinto River, which feeds into the 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the Port of Houston to the Gulf.