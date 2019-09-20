Ships resume guiding vessels to Beaumont, Texas: U.S. Coast Guard

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pilots resumed steering vessels along the ship channel to Beaumont, Texas, on Friday, one day after they stopped guiding vessels through the waterway connecting the Beaumont and Port Arthur refining hubs with the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship movements continued along the Houston Ship Channel with some restrictions along a portion of the 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the Port of Houston to the Gulf.

The restrictions are because of strong currents from the San Jacinto River, which feeds into the channel.

Ships in the 4-5 knot current flowing into the upper Houston channel cannot overtake other ships, according to the Coast Guard. Tows for a string of barges cannot got through the section between mile markers 121 and 134 without assistance.