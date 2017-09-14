FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK looking at using aid budget to help hurricane victims, foreign minister says
#U.S.
September 14, 2017 / 4:56 PM / a month ago

UK looking at using aid budget to help hurricane victims, foreign minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's State Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at Lancaster house in London, Britain, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at ways to use its foreign aid budget to help the victims of Hurricane Irma, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

The British government has so far promised 57 million pounds of disaster relief, but the BBC reported it could not use its foreign aid budget to help the British Overseas Territories because they are considered too wealthy for assistance under international aid rules.

“Anybody with an ounce of compassion would want to see spending by our government on getting those people back on their feet and indeed on getting those British Overseas Territories helped in the long term,” Johnson said at a news conference in London following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“We are looking now ... at ways in which we can make sure that our aid budget can be used in that way.”

Reporting by Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

