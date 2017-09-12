FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FPL to restore power in east Florida by weekend, west by Sept. 22
September 12, 2017 / 3:51 PM / a month ago

FPL to restore power in east Florida by weekend, west by Sept. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florida Power & Light (FPL) expects to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Irma on the eastern side of Florida by this weekend and the harder hit western part of the state by Sept. 22, FPL spokesman Rob Gould said Tuesday in a news conference.

He noted, however, that some customers in the hardest hit areas of both the east and west coasts where there was extensive flooding or tornadoes would have to wait longer to have their power restored.

FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
