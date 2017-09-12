FPL to restore power in east Florida by weekend, west by Sept. 22

(Reuters) - Florida Power & Light (FPL) expects to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Irma on the eastern side of Florida by this weekend and the harder hit western part of the state by Sept. 22, FPL spokesman Rob Gould said Tuesday in a news conference.

He noted, however, that some customers in the hardest hit areas of both the east and west coasts where there was extensive flooding or tornadoes would have to wait longer to have their power restored.

FPL is a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc.