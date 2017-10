(Reuters) - Former hurricane Irma has weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Debris floats in floodwaters after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida U.S. September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The storm system, about 100 miles (165 km) east-southeast of Birmingham, Alabama with maximum sustained winds of 25 miles per hour (40 km per hour), is likely to continue weakening throughout the day, the NHC said.

(NHC corrected wind speed to 25 miles per hour)