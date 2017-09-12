FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norfolk Southern resumes limited trains service in Irma-hit areas
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 12, 2017 / 4:26 PM / in a month

Norfolk Southern resumes limited trains service in Irma-hit areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp said on Tuesday some rail routes closed by Hurricane Irma were being restored to service as it was safe to do so, and has started to run trains accordingly.

Even so, the No. 4 U.S. railroad said regional flooding and power outages continue to curb operations on its network in the U.S. Southeast. Workers were clearing trees and assessing overall track conditions as the railroad works to restore service.

Norfolk Southern has opened origin facility gates for shipments destined to Charleston, South Carolina, though gates remained closed to traffic destined for Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah-Garden City in Georgia, and Florida East Coast Railway locations.

Its intermodal facility in Jacksonville opened on Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.