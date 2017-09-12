Norfolk Southern resumes limited trains service in Irma-hit areas

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp said on Tuesday some rail routes closed by Hurricane Irma were being restored to service as it was safe to do so, and has started to run trains accordingly.

Even so, the No. 4 U.S. railroad said regional flooding and power outages continue to curb operations on its network in the U.S. Southeast. Workers were clearing trees and assessing overall track conditions as the railroad works to restore service.

Norfolk Southern has opened origin facility gates for shipments destined to Charleston, South Carolina, though gates remained closed to traffic destined for Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah-Garden City in Georgia, and Florida East Coast Railway locations.

Its intermodal facility in Jacksonville opened on Tuesday morning, the railroad said.