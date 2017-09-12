FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to visit Florida on Thursday in wake of hurricane: White House
September 12, 2017 / 7:00 PM / in a month

Trump to visit Florida on Thursday in wake of hurricane: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House announced on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump would travel to Florida later this week as the administration continues to monitor the damage from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

A damaged coastal house is pictured after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in making the announcement.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

