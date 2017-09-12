YRC Worldwide resumes operations in some trucking terminals in U.S. Southeast

(Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it had resumed limited operations in some trucking terminals in Georgia, South Carolina, and Ocala, Florida which had been impacted by Hurricane Irma.

YRC said its freight terminals in Albany, Atlanta, and Valdosta - all in Georgia - resumed limited operations, though its Athens, Macon, Savannah terminals remained closed.

In Florida, YRC has resumed limited operations in Ocala, but operations remained shuttered in Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

In South Carolina, YRC’s Columbia and Florence facilities were running to a limited extent, though its terminal in North Charleston remained closed.