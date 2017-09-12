FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YRC Worldwide resumes operations in some trucking terminals in U.S. Southeast
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 12, 2017 / 5:01 PM / a month ago

YRC Worldwide resumes operations in some trucking terminals in U.S. Southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it had resumed limited operations in some trucking terminals in Georgia, South Carolina, and Ocala, Florida which had been impacted by Hurricane Irma.

YRC said its freight terminals in Albany, Atlanta, and Valdosta - all in Georgia - resumed limited operations, though its Athens, Macon, Savannah terminals remained closed.

In Florida, YRC has resumed limited operations in Ocala, but operations remained shuttered in Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

In South Carolina, YRC’s Columbia and Florence facilities were running to a limited extent, though its terminal in North Charleston remained closed.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.