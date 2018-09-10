FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 10, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hurricane Isaac expected to strengthen in day or two: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac shows little change in strength but is expected to grow stronger over the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Isaac, a small hurricane, is about 1,090 miles (1,755 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.