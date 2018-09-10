Hurricane Isaac expected to strengthen in day or two: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Isaac shows little change in strength but is expected to grow stronger over the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Isaac, a small hurricane, is about 1,090 miles (1,755 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday,” the NHC added.