September 14, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Isaac back at tropical storm strength: U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Isaac, previously a tropical depression, has become a tropical storm again but its future is unclear, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

The storm is about 600 miles (965 km) east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Isaac is forecast to become a tropical depression on Sunday and degenerate into a wave on Monday. However this is an uncertain prediction,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
