Storm Isaac to be near hurricane strength passing Lesser Antilles: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to be near hurricane strength when it moves through the central Lesser Antilles, with some weakening forecast afterward on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Isaac is about 775 miles (1,250 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The government of France has issued a hurricane watch for Guadeloupe and Martinique and Barbados has issued a watch for Dominica, the NHC added.