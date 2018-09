(Reuters) - Tropical storm Isaac is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea by early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The Atlantic storm is located about 455 miles (730 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said on Wednesday, adding, “gradual weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours.”