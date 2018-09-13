Storm Isaac to weaken gradually over next few days: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to weaken gradually over the next few days and could degenerate into a tropical wave during that time, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

All tropical storm watches and warnings for Isaac have ended, while a heavy rain threat remains, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Isaac is located about 510 miles (815 km) east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the NHC said.

The storm should move farther away from Lesser Antilles on Thursday and then across the eastern and central Caribbean through the weekend, it added.