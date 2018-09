(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to weaken during the next 48 hours and expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Lesser Antilles, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Isaac is located about 325 miles (525 km) east of Guadeloupe in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.