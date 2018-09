(Reuters) - Isaac, previously a tropical storm, has weakened to a depression over the eastern Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said an advisory on Friday.

The depression is about 380 miles (610 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles (55 km) per hour, the NHC said.

Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days, it said.