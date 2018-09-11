FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 11, 2018 / 3:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Isaac weakens to tropical storm: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Isaac, formerly a Category 1 hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but was expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the Leeward Islands this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Isaac was located about 960 miles (1550 kms) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h) in the Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.