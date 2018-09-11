Isaac weakens to tropical storm: NHC

(Reuters) - Isaac, formerly a Category 1 hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but was expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the Leeward Islands this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Isaac was located about 960 miles (1550 kms) east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h) in the Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.