Storm Isaac, east of Caribbean, moving westward fast: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac, east of the Caribbean, is moving rapidly westward and gradual weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Isaac is located about 385 miles (620 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Isaac is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through Saturday,” the NHC added.

(This version of the story has been officially corrected. In second paragraph, NHC corrects to say Isaac is located about 385 miles not 345 miles, or 620 kilometers not 555 kilometers east of Guadeloupe)