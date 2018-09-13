FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaac to weaken as it moves through Caribbean

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to gradually weaken as it moves through the eastern Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The tropical storm is located about 80 miles (130 km) south-southeast of Guadeloupe with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC added.

“Little change in strength is expected over the next several hours as Isaac moves through the Leeward Islands. Gradual weakening is forecast after that as Isaac moves through the eastern Caribbean,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

