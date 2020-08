The rain is pictured as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches, Winston Salem, North Carolina, U.S., August 3, 2020, in this still image obtained from social media video. SERVPRO OF WINSTON SALEM NC/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Atlantic hurricane Isaias has made landfall in Southern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Isaias, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 km) per hour, is located about 40 miles (65 km) south south-west of Wilmington, North Carolina, the Miami-based forecaster added.