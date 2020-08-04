Isaias strengthens into hurricane again near Carolinas, NHC says

A sign informing that Tuesday testing will be canceled due to Hurricane Isaias is seen outside a community testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Isaias regained hurricane strength on Monday night to become a Category 1 hurricane just hours before it was due to make landfall in the Carolinas with dangerous winds and storm surge, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane was located about 60 miles (100 km) east of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the NHC added.

“The center of Isaias will approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area during the next few hours,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.