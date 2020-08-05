New Jersey power outages from storm Isaias to last until Friday: state regulator

(Reuters) - The president of New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday said there was “hope” that power would be restored to 80% of the state’s more than 900,000 customers experiencing an outage after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Board of Public Utilities President Joe Fiordaliso said crews from Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Washington DC, many midwestern states and Canada were assisting in New Jersey’s power restoration process.

“It’s going to take, unfortunately, some time. I’m sorry to have to report that, but that’s just the reality of the situation. Our hope is, by late Friday night, that 80% of customers will have been restored,” Fiordaliso said at a news conference.