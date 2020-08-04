Isaias weakens into a tropical storm: U.S. NHC

The rain is pictured as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches, Winston Salem, North Carolina, U.S., August 3, 2020, in this still image obtained from social media video. SERVPRO OF WINSTON SALEM NC/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Isaias weakened into a tropical storm over eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Isaias, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), is located about 35 miles (55 km) west southwest of Greenville, North Carolina, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Although Isaias is now a tropical storm it could still bring “strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the threat of tornadoes beginning to spread into southeastern Virginia,” the NHC added.