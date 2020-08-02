Isaias causes hurricane watch, storm surge warning for parts of Carolinas: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Isaias led to a hurricane watch and storm surge warning being issued for parts of the U.S. states of North and South Carolina on Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm strengthened slightly while moving north-northwestward just offshore the east-central Florida coast, the NHC said in an advisory.

Isaias was located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, according to the advisory.