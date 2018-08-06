Hurricane John forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane John formed off of Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday, but the storm was projected to move parallel to the coast before wheeling off into the Pacific Ocean later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John packed maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour) and was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by late on Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

John was located about 320 miles (515 km) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 490 miles (790 km) south, south east of the southern tip of Baja California as of 2100 GMT. It was moving toward the northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

“Swells generated by John are expected to begin affecting the coasts of southwestern Mexico and the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula during the next day or so,” the NHC said.

The swells are likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” it added.