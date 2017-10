(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose has reduced in intensity and could further weaken into a tropical storm later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Irma, downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, is shown over Florida, along with Hurricane Jose (R) making a looping path in the western Atlantic Ocean in this NASA GOES satellite image taken at 1600 EDT (2000 GMT) on September 11, 2017. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The hurricane is about 655 miles (1,055 km) north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the NHC said.