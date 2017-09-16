FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jose strengthens to hurricane again, goes up off East Coast: NHC
#Environment
September 15, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in a month

Jose strengthens to hurricane again, goes up off East Coast: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jose regained hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and might possibly threaten New York and New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Jose was a Category 1 hurricane, the weakest level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based center said.

Forecast tracks showed the storm, now about 485 miles (785 km) southwest of Bermuda, heading up off the East Coast and possibly glancing New York, New England or Canada’s maritime provinces.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

