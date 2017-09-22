FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jose weakens into post-tropical cyclone off New England: NHC
September 22, 2017 / 3:06 AM / a month ago

Jose weakens into post-tropical cyclone off New England: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a tropical cyclone, has weakened into a post-tropical storm off the southeastern coast of New England in the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Deadly Hurricane Maria, now a Category 3 and expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night and Friday is seen with Hurricane Jose (top) in the Atlantic Ocean in this NOAA's GOES East satellite image taken at 15:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on September 21, 2017. Courtesy NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via REUTERS

The post-tropical cyclone is about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour) and is likely to weaken further in the next two days, the NHC said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford

