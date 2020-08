(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Josephine, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), is located about 975 miles (1,565 km) east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, the Miami-based forecaster said.

“Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” the NHC added.