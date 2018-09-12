Subtropical Storm Joyce forms in north Atlantic

(Reuters) - Subtropical Storm Joyce is forming in the north Atlantic and is forecast to transform into a tropical storm by Thursday and strengthen some, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Joyce, the 10th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, is located about 870 miles (1,395 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.